Freshers' fair at Collyer's

This week at Collyer's different clubs and societies, including external organisations, promoted extra-curricular enrichment opportunities to Collyer’s students at the annual Freshers Fair.

Internal clubs & Societies included: Couch to 5K, Reading Mentors, Dungeons & Dragons, LAMDA, Bridge club, and the Collyer’s Wellbeing Hub. External guests offering support, guidance and opportunities included: Breakeven, Sussex Police, Allsorts, Springboard, West Sussex Libraries, and the West Sussex early Help Service.

Collyer’s Tutorial and Enrichment Co-ordinator, John Burroughs said: “ It was great to welcome so many new and returning students to our Freshers Fair. The clubs and societies were enthusiastically promoted, which was absolutely fantastic to see!

Rebecca Adams, Collyer's Director of Progression, added: “Huge thanks to those who managed the stands and celebrated their enrichment activities so positively.

"We are hoping the students will make good use of some of the wonderful opportunities out there."