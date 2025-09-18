From Brighton to Nepal: OIC Brighton students make a difference in the global community

This summer, eight students at Oxford International College (OIC) Brighton enjoyed a visit to Nepal, South Asia, to learn more about wildlife conservation and medical practices.

The trip is part of the College’s collaborations programme, which creates learning experiences for students with global organisations. Nepal was chosen as the destination for the summer excursion because of its opportunities to look at both biosciences, medicine and conservation, which are of particular interest to the students.

Four students focused on medical outreach in Bhatatpur, where they visited local hospitals, homoeopathic centres and the renowned Chitwan Medical College.

During their visit, they enjoyed a wide range of seminars to deepen their understanding of global healthcare and delivered an educational handwashing tutorial to local primary school pupils in return.

OIC Brighton students with Nepalese locals

Other students benefited from a conservation trip to Chitwan National Park to learn about local approaches to wildlife protection and engaged in community-led conservation activities. Year 13 student, Anna V. spent her time surveying birds and mammals, planting trees to restore habitats, and learning how communities and wildlife coexist in the region. Reflecting on the trip, she said: “My favourite part of the conservation programme was participating in the work of the Chitwan National Park. Not only was I able to see a variety of wild animals up close and explore the fascinating scenery of rural Chitwan, but I also got a taste of what it's like to work in conservation from the local Nepali staff. They are incredibly friendly and were always eager to answer all my questions. Towards the end of the trip, there was also sightseeing, which made me feel like I had truly explored the Nepali cities of Chitwan and Katmandu. It is an opportunity I wouldn’t have had without the College’s support.”

To learn more about the local culture, students also went on a safari in Chitwan National Park, visited local museums, and experienced an elephant encounter. Anna chose to join the indigenous Tharu people for traditional dance lessons and spent a weekend trekking to a local temple.

Tess St-Clair Ford, Principal of OIC Brighton, said: “We are passionate about giving our students opportunities to explore a wide range of learning, both in the classroom and beyond, putting our values of ambition, belonging, and curiosity into meaningful action. Educational visits play an important role in helping students to reach their academic potential and make lifelong memories with their peers.”

The Nepal trip is part of a programme of robust educational visits and experiences available at OIC Brighton, which includes trips to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States of America and Houston, Texas to attend a Social Impact Conference. Other trips planned include cultural tour of China, a trekking experience in Tanzania, and European ski trip, as well as UK-based Duke of Edinburgh expeditions.

Learn more at the College’s next Open House on 20 September. To register, visit: https://www.oicbrighton.com/admissions/visit-us/open-house#register