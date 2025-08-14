From Chyngton Primary School to reading law at Oxford

Amelie Procter, a Year 13 student from Seaford Head School, woke up on Thursday morning to receive confirmation that she will be reading Law and French at Oxford University from September after securing top grades in her A level results (A* for English Literature, A* for Psychology and A for French).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amelie started at Chyngton Primary School, which is now part of the Seaford Learning Trust, in September 2011 and progressed onto Seaford Head School in 2018.

Bob Ellis, the CEO of the Seaford Learning Trust and the Headteacher of Seaford Head commented: "The whole of Seaford should feel extremely proud of Amelie as not only has she been a model student throughout her time at school, she has also made a fantastic contribution to the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is an exceptional student and also a very humble and kind individual. I am so proud of all our Year 13 students and our fantastic staff who provide such amazing support."

Sevyn & Amelie

Families will have the opportunity to enrol their children with the Seaford Learning Trust even earlier in the future as Chyngton have shared exciting plans to open the Trust’s nursery provision for +2-year-olds on their site from January 2026.

Amy Clarke, the Headteacher for Chyngton commented: “Amelie has blazed a trail that other Seaford children will hopefully follow. We work closely with colleagues at Seaford Head to ensure that our children follow the most ambitious pathways after leaving Chyngton.

"This collaborative approach will benefit our children from the moment they join us in our nursery up until they leave the Seaford sixth form. Together, our two schools are creating provision that is really special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelie was not the only Seaford Head student who is celebrating outstanding outcomes. Crispin Storey, (A*, A, A), who joined Seaford’s Sixth Form from Seahaven Academy to start Year 12, will be joining her at Oxford where he will also be reading law.

Delphi & Ahmed

Exceptional outcomes were also secured by a number of students who secured A*/A across their 3 A Levels: Noah Border Woods will be studying Computer Science after a gap year, Delphi Callen Dickens will be studying Psychology at Bath, Thomas Dowle studying Mechanical Engineering at Loughborough, Eve Kyprianou-Hickman studying English Literature at Bristol, Jago Mather studying Accounting and Finance at Bath, Hamish Mathieson studying Civil Engineering at Bath, Amelie Pianet (gap year followed by Medicine at The University of Kent Medical School), Krish Sharma studying medicine at Brighton and Sussex, Ediz Tonka Elton studying Mathematics at Bath, Sevyn Vitelli studying English and History at Southampton and Elias Webber studying Mathematics at Manchester.

Sidney Brooks, who is studying Physics at Manchester, and Taylor Collins, who is taking a gap year and then studying Computer Science, both secured 4 A levels at A*/ A grade. A third of all A level passes were at A*/ A grade and over 80% were at grades A* - C.

Mrs Alvarez, the Assistant Headteacher who leads the Sixth Form commented, “These students were a lovely group to work with and the fantastic progression routes that they have secured are fully deserved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Wakefield typifies these exciting progression routes; instead of progressing onto university, he will be starting a degree apprenticeship with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Josh commented: “I am so pleased with these results, and I can’t wait to go onto secure more qualifications whilst earning a good salary.”

Josh, Tom & Krish

Whilst all of Seaford Head students are celebrating exceptional outcomes, it is fitting that the final word should come from Amelie who was the school’s Lead prefect in the Sixth Form.

“I feel so lucky to have attended two such fantastic schools where the staff have supported me at every step of my journey and helped me to achieve my goals. Now, I can’t wait to get to Oxford to start the next stage of my education."