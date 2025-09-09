From East Sussex College to Netflix: Amita Suman stars in Hostage
Amita plays the role of Dr. Maya Odari in the political thriller, which follows a prime minister seeking help from a visiting French president to resolve a tense hostage crisis involving her husband.
Reflecting on her time studying Performing Arts at ESC Lewes, Amita said: “My teacher, Kerry [Smallhorne] didn't put me in a box and told me I could play whatever role I wanted without limiting me to a stereotypical Asian character.”
She added: “I loved my time at Sussex Downs College [now ESC], it provided me with all the tools and advice I needed to get into drama school. The Performing Arts course at East Sussex College is excellent and I would recommend it to any student!"
In 2024, the College renamed its multi-purpose hall to ‘The Suman Hall’ in recognition of Amita’s success - a tribute to her inspiring journey from Lewes to the global stage.
Amita has gone on to become a leading actress, with her latest role in Hostage showcasing her talent on one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world.
You can watch it on Netflix now!