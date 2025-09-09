From East Sussex College to Netflix: Amita Suman stars in Hostage

East Sussex College Performing Arts alumna, Amita Suman, best known for her role in the hit Netflix show Shadow and Bone, is starring in the brand-new Netflix series Hostage, which premiered worldwide in August 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amita plays the role of Dr. Maya Odari in the political thriller, which follows a prime minister seeking help from a visiting French president to resolve a tense hostage crisis involving her husband.

Reflecting on her time studying Performing Arts at ESC Lewes, Amita said: “My teacher, Kerry [Smallhorne] didn't put me in a box and told me I could play whatever role I wanted without limiting me to a stereotypical Asian character.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I loved my time at Sussex Downs College [now ESC], it provided me with all the tools and advice I needed to get into drama school. The Performing Arts course at East Sussex College is excellent and I would recommend it to any student!"

In 2024, Amita Suman opened 'The Suman Hall' at East Sussex College's Lewes campus.

In 2024, the College renamed its multi-purpose hall to ‘The Suman Hall’ in recognition of Amita’s success - a tribute to her inspiring journey from Lewes to the global stage.

Amita has gone on to become a leading actress, with her latest role in Hostage showcasing her talent on one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world.

You can watch it on Netflix now!