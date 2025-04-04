'Frozen' fever hits Farlington School, Horsham

Over the course of three nights, the audiences were treated to three amazing performances from the incredible cast as they followed the fates of Princesses Anna and Elsa and their companions, mountain man Kristoff, reindeer Sven, and everyone's favourite snowman, Olaf.

Farlington students, from Years 5 to 8, put in months of rehearsals and everything came together perfectly during the performances - a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the talented young cast and backstage crew, under the direction of the wonderful production team; Head of Drama and Theatre, Mrs Spires, Dance and Drama Teacher, Mrs Wells and Head of Music, Miss Nimmo. Mrs Spires said, "Being part of a production is such a unique experience that enables students from across year groups to come together and create a shared experience that forms memories for life!"

At Farlington, Performing Arts are an integral part of both the curriculum and the extra-curriculum throughout the school, from the youngest learners in the Nursery and Reception, through to talented performers in the Sixth Form. Opportunities abound for anyone with talent or passion or both – pupils and staff alike – and the school currently puts on around 20 performances per year.

