GCSE joy at Robertsbridge Community College

Robertsbridge Community College students are celebrating their GCSE results this morning, marking the culmination of two years of dedication and hard work.

Students at Robertsbridge Community College, located on Knelle Road and part of Aquinas CE Education Trust, have collected a set of strong GCSE results this morning, with some standout successes.

The entire school community is immensely proud of the Year 11 students for their achievements, as they look ahead to the next stage of their education, with many going on to study A Levels or pursue vocational qualifications.

Students performed particularly well in some subjects including computer science, geography, mathematics and Spanish.

Alongside the success of the school, some individual achievements include:

Marnie Green : two grade 8s in Spanish and art and eight grade 9s in mathematics, chemistry, geography, further mathematics, English language, English literature, physics and biology.

: two grade 8s in Spanish and art and eight grade 9s in mathematics, chemistry, geography, further mathematics, English language, English literature, physics and biology. Emily Griffin : three grade 8s in Spanish, art and English language and seven grade 9s in mathematics, further mathematics, biology, geography, chemistry, English literature and physics.

: three grade 8s in Spanish, art and English language and seven grade 9s in mathematics, further mathematics, biology, geography, chemistry, English literature and physics. Raya Clode : three grade 8s in art and English language and English literature and six grade 9s in mathematics, French, physics, biology, chemistry and geography.

: three grade 8s in art and English language and English literature and six grade 9s in mathematics, French, physics, biology, chemistry and geography. Eve Fifield : two grade 8s in further mathematics and physics and six grade 9s in Maths, Spanish, geography, biology, English literature and chemistry.

: two grade 8s in further mathematics and physics and six grade 9s in Maths, Spanish, geography, biology, English literature and chemistry. Mollie Barrett : seven grade 8s in ,mathematics, Spanish, combined science, geography, English language and literature and a D2 in dance.

: seven grade 8s in ,mathematics, Spanish, combined science, geography, English language and literature and a D2 in dance. Jude Lasson : four grade 8s in mathematics, design and technology, chemistry and physics and one grade 9 in French.

: four grade 8s in mathematics, design and technology, chemistry and physics and one grade 9 in French. Bonnie Langrish : three grade 8s in mathematics, English language and geography and one grade 9 in design and technology.

: three grade 8s in mathematics, English language and geography and one grade 9 in design and technology. Juno Willey : three grade 8s in media, geography and English language and one grade 9 in English literature.

: three grade 8s in media, geography and English language and one grade 9 in English literature. Reuben Bance-Watson : two grade 8’s in physics and further mathematics and one grade 9 in mathematics.

: two grade 8’s in physics and further mathematics and one grade 9 in mathematics. Thomas Smallwood : two grade 8’s in computer science and English language and one grade 9 in mathematics.

: two grade 8’s in computer science and English language and one grade 9 in mathematics. Oliver Cevik : one grade 8 in History and one grade 9 in mathematics.

: one grade 8 in History and one grade 9 in mathematics. Lily Edwards: one grade 9 in English literature.

Clive Rosewell, Headteacher said: “It was great to see so many smiling faces collecting their hard-earned examination results, on Thursday 21 August. We are immensely proud of them all.

“We are delighted to announce another year of improving results, reflecting the continuum momentum of change we are seeing at Robertsbridge.These results do not happen by accident, they are a tribute to the commitment of our students, the professionalism of our staff and the support of the wider community.

Students at Robertsbridge Community College celebrate results.

“We wish all of our year 11 students and their families the very best with the next steps on their learning journey. We look forward with excitement to hearing about their successes in the future.”