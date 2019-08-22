GCSE results: Another year of success for Bede’s students in Hailsham

Bede’s in Hailsham is celebrating another year of academic success as students picked up their GCSE results.

Seventy-eight per cent of students achieved grades 5-9, the equivalent of A*-B – and 20 per cent of students achieved grades 8-9, equivalent to an A*.

Bede's students celebrating their GCSE results

Peter Goodyer, headmaster, said: “This is another excellent set of GCSE results.

“These results reflect the diverse and talented academic life which pupils at Bede’s enjoy and it is pleasing to see the success spread across so many academic disciplines.

“I am very proud of everything these pupils have achieved.”

Delighted Bede's students

Top performing students included Adam Bradley from Lewes who achieved ten of the top 9-8 grades and Legat dancers Eliane Boyer from Eastbourne and Alexandra Clarke from Lewes, along with ISFA footballer Eloise Eyre and Nathan Odokonyero from Hove, who leaves Bede’s to join League 1 team Lincoln City FC, after achieving nine GCSEs at 9-7 grade.

Other top perofrmers were Nathan De Silva from Lewes, Lilianna Jones from Ringmer, Daisy Noton from Herstmonceux and Aron Swanepoel from Eastbourne, who were all awarded five grade 9s.

Thrilled Bede's students with their results

John Tuson, Bede’s deputy head, said: “Great education is partly about academic results and that’s why I am delighted to see so many students achieving at such a high standard.

“However, it would be a pretty dull school that focussed only on capricious public exam results and pretty dull young people whose only focus was on such outcomes.

“That is why I am even more delighted that Bede’s students are equally committed to learning for its own sake, to playing, performing and competing, as well as to creating and imagining.”

