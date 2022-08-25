Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overall, 84 per cent students from the Chichester school passed both English and Maths, with an average grade of 5.6 for the whole year group. 62 per cent students achieved grade 5 or higher in English and Maths.

It follows an incredible year for the students and follows their efforts raising almost £50,000 for charity, learning some Ukrainian, producing a number of music and drama performances, winning a debating conversation and playing MCC at cricket.

Head teacher Austen Hindman said: “We are so proud of this year group. There are so many incredible achievements in this set of results. Many students struggled with lockdown and have had to dig deep to be able to sit these exams. We are celebrating so many individual achievements with the students and their families.

GCSE Results: Bishop Luffa School

"We all share a relief that the disruption is over and these students are now able to move on with their lives.

“We are so pleased to be celebrating all of the hard work that these students have put in. They are quite a year group!”

There were some outstanding individual results, including:

• Iona Hamilton, who got grade 9s in all of her GCSEs, and is now studying at the International College in Costa Rica

• Euan Campbell, who also got 9 GCSEs at grade 9, and is staying at Bishop Luffa Sixth Form to study Maths, Further Maths and Computer Science.

• Lucy Campbell who made it three students with a full set of 9s. Lucy is also staying at Bishop Luffa Sixth Form and will be studying Chemistry, Biology and Maths.