GCSE results: Celebrations as Mayfield School marks another successful results day

Staff and students alike at Mayfield School were in high spirits today after another year of fantastic GCSE results.

An astonishing 40 per cent of entries at the East Sussex girls school scored the equivalent of an A* grade with 100 per cent of grades between A* and C equivalents.

It was another excellent results day at Mayfield School this year

Headmistress Antonia Beary said: “It is a pleasure to see so many girls do so well again this year.

“Although the courses have become more rigorous, we are delighted that Mayfield continues to achieve consistently high results across the board.”

MORE GCSE RESULTS: Chailey School celebrates another year of excellent GCSE results



The school reported success across all academic disciplines, including the compulsory subjects studied at GCSE at Mayfield (English Language and Literature, Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Religious Studies and a language).

Particular highlights include 80 per cent of girls being awarded 9-7 or A*/A equivalent in Religious Studies, 72 per cent awarded 9-7 in English Literature, 70 per cent 9-7 in Geography and almost 70% 9-7 in the three separate sciences.

The school is also well-known for its creative and performing arts and this is reflected in this year’s GCSE grades: 100 per cent of Music entries were awarded 9-7 with 50 per cent at the top grade 9, recognising the very best performing students, whilst in drama two-thirds of girls were awarded grades 9-7, with more than 50 per cent achieving 9s and 8s or A* equivalent. In ceramics, 56 per cent of entries were awarded grades 9 and 8, with two girls achieving almost perfect scores.

The 9-1 grading system, first introduced in 2017, was applied to all GCSE subjects taken this year, reflecting exam reforms which included more demanding content and the elimination of coursework. The girls’ achievements are all the more impressive in this more challenging environment and Mayfield’s broad academic intake.

MORE GCSE RESULTS: Crowborough’s Beacon Academy students celebrate



Ms Beary continued: “Of course we are proud of A* and grade 9s and 8s but no one should be judging individuals simply on examination results and I hope that every girl is proud of what she has achieved as each grade reflects real effort and application.

“I remain convinced that Mayfield girls are successful because they are able to have fun and balance involvement in a range of activities with their GCSE preparation.

“This in turn means that they are calm and collected when they enter the examination room. Of course, knowing that they have been taught well also helps calm the nerves and all credit goes to the teachers who have supported and inspired them.

“Such a balanced, open minded approach reaps rewards not only in the exam room, but more importantly in preparing girls to respond to the challenges of life after school”.