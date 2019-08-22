GCSE results: Crowborough’s Beacon Academy students celebrate

Beacon Academy in Crowborough is celebrating another excellent set of GCSE results.

More than 79 per cent of students achieved grades 9-4 in English and maths – equivalent to A*-C, the school said.

Headteacher Anna Robinson commented: “As ever, I am absolutely delighted and enormously proud of our totally inspiring students.

“Each one of them had a different starting point and they will undoubtedly have had so many people and things that will have influenced them, their progress and attainment during the years that they have spent with us at Beacon Academy.

“It has been the most incredible journey for them all and these results are a tangible testament to their dedication and hard work.

“Collectively and individually they have done so well – we are all celebrating their achievements at every level and in all subjects.

“Once again there has been an immense team effort from the staff and students, alongside immeasurable support from their parents and carers throughout the academic year and previous years, to ensure that all of our Year 11s have had the best possible opportunities, putting them in a prime position to achieve the very best outcomes for their futures.

“These exceptional results for our students – which will be widely celebrated throughout our school community – are a complete reflection of everyone’s dedication, utter determination and shared belief in one another, and in the potential of each and every student, combined with our unrelenting ambition, resilience and desire to succeed and achieve excellence in all we do at Beacon Academy.”

A quarter of GCSE/equivalent courses achieved a strong pass rate of more than 90 per cent (9-5 grades), with German achieving a strong pass rate of 100 per cent (9-5 grades).

Three quarters of GCSE/equivalent courses achieved a pass rate of more than 60 per cent (9-5 grades).