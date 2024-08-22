GCSE results day 2024: West Sussex County Council congratulates students, schools, teachers, parents and carers on achievements
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Sussex County Council and partners are once again offering support to students opening their results.
Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Learning and Skills said: “Congratulations to everyone receiving results today, you should all be proud of your achievements.
“I would also like to highlight the work put in by West Sussex schools, teachers, parents and carers who have helped students fulfil their potential.
“Our careers team are on hand to provide support for you, whatever you choose to do next.
“There are plenty of opportunities available including further education, apprenticeships and other training, or employment, and support is available to help you fulfil your potential.”
Careers advice available
West Sussex County Council’s careers advisors are available to provide free, one-to-one advice.
It could be the grades you received weren’t what you were hoping for, or you’re wondering if further education, training or employment is the right route for you.
Chat with the careers team by calling 0330 222 7175 or emailing [email protected]. You can also visit the careers guidance webpage for more information.
Supporting your wellbeing
Whether you’ve just had your GCSE grades today or you opened your A-Level results last week, if you’re feeling down, stressed or anxious after opening your grades you can find support, advice and plenty of useful resources to help you with your emotional wellbeing on the Your Mind Matters webpage.
Mental health and wellbeing support is also available via NHS Sussex. Text SUSSEX to 85258 to access free, discreet and confidential support via your mobile phone.
A breakdown of all grades by region can be found on Ofqual’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.