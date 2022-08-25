Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today students at The Burgess Hill Academy are celebrating a set of excellent results, and staff at the Academy are delighted with how much the students have achieved. 12% of all results were at grade 8 or above, with 23% at grade 7 or above.

Simon Davies, the new Principal at The Burgess Hill Academy, said, “Despite the disruption to their education, they have been amazingly resilient; they have continued to work hard and focused on their studies. The results are a consequence of that hard work and resilience, and they should all be incredibly proud of their achievements.

“I know our students will be grateful for the dedication of their teachers and the support staff who have helped make this success possible. We are very thankful for the active support of families who have continued to encourage the students during their time at the Academy.

“This group of students can now take their next steps with confidence. As well as great results, they are a very impressive group of young people who are kind, well-rounded, self-aware and determined to make the most of their opportunities. We wish them all the best for their future.”

In amongst the wealth of hard work and dedication, there were many standout students who achieved top grades or made exceptional progress during their time at the Academy. To name a few, below are some highlights that we wanted to celebrate.

Ruby Nunns achieved grade 9’s in all of her GCSE’s; these included biology, chemistry, design technology, French, history, English language, English literature, maths, physics and further maths.

Thomas Wallman achieved grade 9’s in all of his GCSE’s; these included biology, business, chemistry, French, history, English language, English literature, maths, physics and further maths.

Izzy Anthony achieved grade 9 results in biology, French, history, English language, maths, physics and further maths. She also achieved a grade 8 in business, chemistry and English literature.

Amirah Nahar, Ewan Georgeson and Leo Woolgar-Golds made exceptional progress. Well done.

Dylan Davies, Executive Director of School Improvement at the University of Brighton Academies Trust, was very pleased for the pupils and staff: “In the wake of a challenging couple of years, I am so proud of the strength shown by our staff and students. These results show that hard work and dedication echo throughout our academies. As we prepare for a new academic year, I look forward to seeing these results strengthen even further.”