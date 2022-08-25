Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy headteacher Mr M Ashdown said: “We are immensely proud of our pupils at Downlands who have shown such incredible resilience in the face of such adversity.

“This morning has been a joyous occasion in school as pupils, parents, and siblings have been celebrating their achievements and are looking forward excitingly to starting their college courses and apprenticeships.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would also like to pay tribute to our local school community that has rallied around our pupils to support them through these challenging times.

Pupils at Downlands Community School in Hassocks have shown 'incredible resilience in the face of adversity' to achieve excellent grades on GCSE results day. Picture by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“The teaching staff that has had to make numerous adaptations in response to a rapidly changing context, our pastoral teams that have dealt with the immerging issues pandemic, all of our support staff that have kept the school running and safe, our parents who have supported home learning and attended workshops to support their children and our ever supportive governing body that has helped guide us through the last couple of years.”

Education Secretary, James Cleverly added: “Congratulations to everyone getting their results today. Pupils should be incredibly proud of their achievements, especially given the unprecedented disruption they have faced over the last couple of during the last two years.

"I also want to thank our brilliant teaching profession – and of course parents and carers – for all they have done to ensure young people can progress onto the next stage of their lives.