GCSE results: ‘Exceptional’ achievements at Priory School in Lewes

Students at Priory School in Lewes are celebrating after collecting their GCSE results today.

There have been some exceptional achievements this year, the school said, in subjects including English, maths, science and languages.

Tony Smith, executive headteacher, commented: “Congratulations to the students, parents and staff on a wonderful set of results this year.

“The high grades achieved are just reward for their commitment to hard work and perseverance throughout their time at Priory School.”

Eighty per cent of students at the school in Mountfield Road achieved a grade 4 in both maths and English.

“We are delighted that so many students exceeded their personal targets,” added Mr Smith.

“We wish all our ex-students the best of luck for the future whatever they pursue!”

