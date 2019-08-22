GCSE results: Hard work pays off for Heathfield Community College students

Heathfield Community College students collected their GCSE results today and were delighted with their results.

Sixty-three per cent of students gained grades 5-9 and 82 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in both English and maths.

Headteacher Caroline Barlow said: “Life is not all about examination grades but there is no doubt that getting good results opens doors and provides choices for the future.

“It was fantastic to see the students’ faces as they realised that all their hard work has paid off.

“Most pleasing was that students from across the whole ability range have done well; we are really proud of them.”

A number of students achieved impressive grades.

These include Maezie Lane, who achieved nine grade 9s and two grade 8s; Eloise Matthews who also secured nine grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7; Atholl Martin, who achieved eight grade 9s, a grade 8 and two grade 7s; Emily Smith, who gained seven grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7; and Sophie Marsh, who secured six grade 9s, for grade 8s and a grade 7.

Sue Smith, head of year, said: “Heathfield Community College Year 11 students have worked so incredibly hard and been rewarded with these brilliant GCSE results.

“I am extremely proud of what they have achieved which is a testament to their determination to make the very best of their futures.

“Throughout their GCSE courses students have shown great resilience and dedication, with many students striving to be the very best that they can be.

“Everybody at the College wishes our Year 11 a brilliant future. I am personally so grateful to have worked with such a fantastic year group, well done everybody!”

