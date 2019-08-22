GCSE results: King’s Academy in Ringmer celebrates top marks

King’s Academy in Ringmer is celebrating its best ever GCSE results.

This year, students made impressive progress across the board, ths school said.

King's Academy in Ringmer. Picture: Google Street View

Seventy-six per cent of students achieved grade 4/5 or higher in English and 70 per cent in maths.

Physics and BTEC performing arts had a 100 per cent pass rate.

A spokesman said: “Today, King’s Academy Ringmer is delighted to be celebrating another year of improved GCSE results.

“We would like to extend our congratulations to all our Year 11 students on their results, which reflect their hard work and commitment.

“These results, together with the fantastic recent Ofsted report, are testament to the great teaching and learning which operates at the school.

“The provisional overall pass rate is the school’s best. Progress across the board is above national levels.”

A number of students at the school performed particularly well. These included Chris Whitehead, who achieved a grade 9 in art and 8 and 7’s in all other subjects.

Emma Stone excelled with 9’s in triple science and maths and Ben Green achieved seven grade 9’s as well as an A* in further mathematics.

Principal Matt Hillier said: “I would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 students on their results and wish them every success in the future.

“We are thrilled to see that all our students’ hard work has paid off.

“With the recent Ofsted report highlighting the good quality of education in the school, I’m really pleased to see the staff’s and students’ work coming to fruition.

“I know the next set of Year 11s will be looking to improve even further!”

Sir Roger Fry, chairman of King’s Group Academies, commented: “This is a magnificent outcome of the work that principal Matt Hillier and his staff have done and has confirmed my belief that King’s Academy Ringmer has the potential to be an outstanding school.

“I am proud of the school and know that our students are capable of excellent academic results.

“We will continue to support the school to ensure that it moves on from being ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’.”

Nick Cross, chief executive, added: “We are delighted with the progress that students at King’s Academy Ringmer have made.

“Our warmest congratulations to both students and staff for their hard work. Such a positive set of results, on the back of a strong Ofsted judgement, shows that the school is in a good place to go from strength to strength.”