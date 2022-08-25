GCSE Results: Midhurst Rother College celebrates its exam results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three quarters (75 per cent) of students achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and maths with 55 per cent achieving grade 5 or above in both subjects.

As well as performing well in the core subjects of English and maths, the college saw particularly strong results in Physics, Textiles, Fine Art and Dance where 100 per cent of entries were graded 4 or above. In Biology and Chemistry, 97 per cent of entries achieved 4 or above. In German, 95 per cent of entries achieved grade 4 or above whilst performance at GCSE was also very strong in religion and philosophy, music, product design and mathematics.

These strong results follow last week’s excellent A Level results for the sixth formers at MRC when an impressive 44 per cent of A Level entries achieved A*-A grades and 91 per cent of entries achieved A*-C grades.

Congratulating students, Stuart Edwards, principal at Midhurst Rother College, said: “It has been wonderful to see the students achieve the grades they were hoping for. They have all worked very hard and coped tremendously with the disruption and challenges created by Covid. They are a credit to themselves, their families and our school community and they should be rightly proud of what they have achieved. I look forward to welcoming these students very soon into our flourishing Sixth Form which continues to provide an excellent array of educational opportunities.”

The College’s top performers were:

Ruby Lowsley who achieved ten Grade 9s and one Grade 8;

Emily Kayworth who achieved nine Grade 9s and one Grade 8;

Rosie Waterhouse who achieved six Grade 9s and three Grade 8s;

Jasmine Stride who achieved four Grade 9s and five Grade 8s;

Jack Johnson who achieved five Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, one Grade 7 and a distinction double star in hospitality and catering;

Henry Loukes who achieved two Grade 9s, seven Grade 8s and three Grade 7s;

Tom Dallinger-Jones who achieved two Grade 9s, six Grade 8s and three Grade 7s.