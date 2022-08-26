Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GCSE Results: Seaford College celebrates 'highest ever' results

Headmaster, John Green, said: “Seaford has exceeded its pre-pandemic results with our highest and ever-improving public examination results – including our highest percentage of grade 9s and 9-7s.

“Following the recent headlines in the press regarding GCSE and BTEC grades, these grades show that the academic momentum of Seaford has continued to go from strength to strength throughout the pandemic whilst the school was using the Seaford Connected Learning platform.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The results are testament to a highly successful and ambitious academic school which maintains sector-leading pastoral care and an integral co-curricular programme at its core.

GCSE Results: Seaford College celebrates 'highest ever' results

“In our core subjects, we have seen our highest ever percentage of top grades (9-7s) in Mathematics, Combined Science and English compared to pre-pandemic levels, while we had a 100 per cent pass rate in English Language. Seaford is a proudly non-selective school and it is the teamwork between our tutors, teachers and learning support – alongside the web of proactive pastoral support – that has enabled our students to achieve these superb results.

“As with our A level results, these results are very much in keeping and strongly aligned with our incredibly successful Challenge Grade system, where students’ grades are tracked and regularly communicated over their Middle School years.

“Throughout the last year, a comprehensive and bespoke revision and support programme was available to each Year 11 student on a weekly basis from every department.

“These sessions helped students to feel confident with the subject content and they used the time to gain confidence in structuring and answering examination questions.

GCSE Results: Seaford College celebrates 'highest ever' results

“Teachers ensured students were fully prepared to sit their GCSE examinations and it was great to see so many students actively involved in those sessions.

“These sessions ran alongside the Academic Confidence Clinics run by Academic Access and Achievement staff (previously known as Learning Support) each week.

“Our popularity as a non-selective, all-inclusive school has seen an increase in student numbers of over 50 per cent in the last ten years and this is undoubtedly due to our strengthened academic core.

“This September, we will see our highest student numbers across our Prep School, Middle School and Sixth Form.

GCSE Results: Seaford College celebrates 'highest ever' results

“We are proud that our students have achieved our highest percentage of grade 9s and 9-7s.

We have an exciting two years ahead with a record number of our Year 11 students entering our Sixth Form in September.

“The students gaining their results today had their Summer Term in Year 9 and Spring Term in Year 10 studying with our successful Connected Learning platform during the lockdowns.

"My staff and students have shown tremendous resilience. All of our students have been focused and worked really hard – all of which is reflected in their grades. I would like to congratulate everyone who achieved their personal bests today.

GCSE Results: Seaford College celebrates 'highest ever' results

“Despite these superb academic achievements, Seaford has maintained its core ethos and these results were achieved in a non-pressurised environment where students have also excelled in co-curricular pursuits alongside their studies. Most importantly, these results have been achieved with smiles on our students’ faces in a happy and supportive community.

“Seaford students celebrated success across a broad curriculum. We have many notable GCSE successes. Oliver Bagley (from Godalming) gained ten 9s. Lily Murdoch (from Hindhead) achieved nine 9s and one 8. Amelia Martin (from Pulborough) and Ella Mitchell (from Lodsworth) gained seven 9s and three 8s. Flo Black (from Haslemere) achieved seven 9s, two 8s and one 7. Hamish Williams (from Pulborough) gained five 9s, five 8s and one 7. Rose Hancock (from East Lavington) gained four 9s, fours 8s and two 7s. Kian Poser (originally from Munich, currently in Hayling Island) achieved two 9s, two 8s, four 7s, Distinction*, Distinction.

“Lucy James (from Pulborough) achieved three 9s, four 8s and three 7s. Grace Greer (from Haslemere) gained four 9s, one 8, four 7s and one 6. Seb Viccari (from Pulborough) achieved three 9s, three 8s, two 7s, one 6 and a Distinction. Alex Challinor (from Guildford) gained two 9s, three 8s, three 7s, one 6 and Distinction*. Cissy Griffiths (from Lodsworth) achieved three 9s, two 8s, four 7s, one 5. Ben Staniforth (from Storrington) gained two 9s, three 8s, four 7s, and one 6.

“Bobby McCulloch (from Midhurst) achieved three 9s, one 8, four 7s and two 6s. Scarlet Norris (from Chichester) achieved four 9s, fours 8s and a one 6. Tom Birch (from Haslemere) gained five 8s, four 7s and one 5. Lily Eitel (from Arundel) achieved two 9s, three 8s, three 7s, one 6 and one 4. Horatio Murrin (from Petersfield) gained one 9, four 8s, two 7s and three 6s. Poppy Le Butt (from Fernhurst) achieved three 9s, two 8s, three 7s and Distinction*.

Olivia Newman (from Haslemere) gained three 9s, three 8s and three 7s.

“Dylan Draude (from Littlehampton) achieved four 9s and five 7s. Daisy Marshall (from Haslemere) gained four 8s, four 7s, one 6 and one 5. Tilly Cook (from Rudgwick, Horsham) achieved four 8s, two 7s and four 6s.

GCSE Results: Seaford College celebrates 'highest ever' results

“I am so proud of what we have achieved through teamwork with students, staff and parents.

"My academic strategy and culture of ambition is firmly embedded at all levels. The academic momentum and all-round ambition have seen success from the academically gifted through to those that find the examination process a challenge.

"These results provide evidence that the College’s academic strategy, and our focus on improving teaching and learning, is having a sustained impact.

“I look forward to welcoming students back in September. Take every opportunity you can and you will have the best school years of your life in our Sixth Form.”

GCSE Results: Seaford College celebrates 'highest ever' results