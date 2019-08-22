GCSE results: Seaford Head celebrates best ever marks

Seaford Head is celebrating its best ever GCSE results.

The proportion of students securing a pass in both English and Maths increased by ten percent as the school recorded its best ever outcomes since the 1–9 grades were introduced three years ago.

Seaford Head students celebrating their GCSE results

Bob Ellis, headteacher, said “I am obviously extremely biased but as well as being seriously high achieving they are a really impressive group of young people.

“They are kind, caring and compassionate and have made an excellent contribution to the school and the wider community. I am so proud of our students and their achievements.”

James Pratt, assistant headteacher, who is also responsible for student attainment in Year 11, said results continue to improve at the school in Arundel Road because ‘students work so hard and are expertly supported by staff’.

He added: “The fact that this year group secured improved outcomes across every category shows how hard they have worked and how they have committed to their studies.

Seaford Head students

“I was looking at three of our students’ grades when we handed out their results; Billy Wooton, Holly Varndell and Lola Miller; between them they had achieved 20 grade 9s and ten grade 8s. These are remarkable results.”

