GCSE results: Uckfield College students celebrate their success

Celebrations are in full store for Uckfield College students after they collected their GCSE results.
The school in Downsview Crescent achieved a greater number of top grades with 11.3 per cent attaining 9-8 (equivalent to an A*).
Seventy-five per cent of students achieved grades 9-4 (previously grades A*-C) in English and maths.
Hugh Hennebry, principal, said: “The new exams are tougher and we are so proud that our students have worked so hard for so long to achieve personal excellence.
“They have done so well because they have studied, done homework or revised every day throughout their GCSEs.
“Our students have shown real resilience and determination and what has marked this year group out is their positive attitude and desire to do their very best.
“Staff at the college have put in huge amounts of effort to inspire and help them and I am also very grateful for the tremendous support all our parents have given each of them. What great teamwork!”
Dan Wynne Willson, deputy principal, added: “It was a delight to see so many happy students collecting their results today.
“The year group undertook the challenge of their exams with such enthusiasm in the summer term and these very good results are a reflection of the hours of hard work and dedication the students, staff and parents have put in over the years.
“We are, as always, so proud of our students and wish them all the best as they move into the 6th form with us or other routes they may decide to take.”
Students who achieved on average grade 7 (previously A) or higher across all subjects:
Jess Molesworth
Lorna Birkby
Gemma Downing
Henry Allen
Adam Graham
Lily Larkin
Zak Robertson
Lucy Wainwright
Marvella Horthy
Lucy Meacher
Austin Munn
Louis Edwards-Munro
Sam Bishop
Louise Dodson
Owen McSherry
Eleanor Mumford
Bree Nichols
Freddy Crisp
Arthur Jarvis
Joshua Clift
Rowan Avis
Erika Siggs
Sasha Carter
Charles Mack
Jessica Jeary Terry
Katie Potts
Joshua Christian
Jake Dawson
Poppy Sofianos
Jedd Goulson
Thomas Lines
Saif Ullah
Didi Murray Brown
Toby Shelford
Liv Stevens
Students who exceeded their target grades to achieve fantastic results:
Reeya Patel
Charlotte Fothergill
Lily May Gauntlett
Luke Prevost
Abbie Paterson
Emily Coleman
Daisy Efford
Sophie Ivanec
Hattie Legh Smith
Phoebe Devay
Payton Urtel
Vicky Mathes
Ellie Webb
Ellie Goldsmith
Mayah Holden
Hollie Hughes
Elliot Phoenix
Ellie Brooker
Billy Harvey
Grace Picken