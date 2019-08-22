GCSE results: Uckfield College students celebrate their success

Celebrations are in full store for Uckfield College students after they collected their GCSE results.

The school in Downsview Crescent achieved a greater number of top grades with 11.3 per cent attaining 9-8 (equivalent to an A*).

Uckfield College students celebrating their results

Seventy-five per cent of students achieved grades 9-4 (previously grades A*-C) in English and maths.

Hugh Hennebry, principal, said: “The new exams are tougher and we are so proud that our students have worked so hard for so long to achieve personal excellence.

“They have done so well because they have studied, done homework or revised every day throughout their GCSEs.

“Our students have shown real resilience and determination and what has marked this year group out is their positive attitude and desire to do their very best.

Students collecting their results

“Staff at the college have put in huge amounts of effort to inspire and help them and I am also very grateful for the tremendous support all our parents have given each of them. What great teamwork!”

Dan Wynne Willson, deputy principal, added: “It was a delight to see so many happy students collecting their results today.

“The year group undertook the challenge of their exams with such enthusiasm in the summer term and these very good results are a reflection of the hours of hard work and dedication the students, staff and parents have put in over the years.

“We are, as always, so proud of our students and wish them all the best as they move into the 6th form with us or other routes they may decide to take.”

Delighted students

Students who achieved on average grade 7 (previously A) or higher across all subjects:

Jess Molesworth

Lorna Birkby

Gemma Downing

Henry Allen

Adam Graham

Lily Larkin

Zak Robertson

Lucy Wainwright

Marvella Horthy

Lucy Meacher

Austin Munn

Louis Edwards-Munro

Sam Bishop

Louise Dodson

Owen McSherry

Eleanor Mumford

Bree Nichols

Freddy Crisp

Arthur Jarvis

Joshua Clift

Rowan Avis

Erika Siggs

Sasha Carter

Charles Mack

Jessica Jeary Terry

Katie Potts

Joshua Christian

Jake Dawson

Poppy Sofianos

Jedd Goulson

Thomas Lines

Saif Ullah

Didi Murray Brown

Toby Shelford

Liv Stevens

Students who exceeded their target grades to achieve fantastic results:

Reeya Patel

Charlotte Fothergill

Lily May Gauntlett

Luke Prevost

Abbie Paterson

Emily Coleman

Daisy Efford

Sophie Ivanec

Hattie Legh Smith

Phoebe Devay

Payton Urtel

Vicky Mathes

Ellie Webb

Ellie Goldsmith

Mayah Holden

Hollie Hughes

Elliot Phoenix

Ellie Brooker

Billy Harvey

Grace Picken