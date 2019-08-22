GCSE results: University Technical College in Newhaven signs off with ‘fantastic’ marks

The University Technical College (UTC) in Newhaven is celebrating ‘fantastic’ GCSE results ahead of its closure.

Overall the number of students securing a 4 or above in English and maths nearly doubled, the college said, jumping from 30 per cent in 2018 to 59 per cent in 2019.

UTC@harbourside in Newhaven. Picture: Google Street View

The college announced it was closing in July last year – less than three years since its launch.

The decision, described as ‘hugely disappointing’ by governors, was made because of a shortage of the students needed to become financially stable.

Nearly a quarter of all GCSE exams sat achieved an A* or A, or equivalent, the college said, and engineering students secured results that are at least a grade higher than the national average in the subject.

In addition, results in science, English and computing all saw significant improvements, the college said, and the progress made by students in maths, which has a predicted progress 8 score of nearly +0.7, is likely to be among the best progress scores for the subject in the country, it said.

Lisa Jepson said: “These results on their own would be very positive, but in the context that they were achieved they are fantastic.

“There can be no denying that we have had a difficult twelve months.

“Managing the school through to its closure has come with its own set of challenges. Yet, the students and staff have never lost sight of the fact of why we were here – and that was to get the very best outcomes for the class of 2019.”

Student Catherine Roper achieved four 9s, two distinctions, two 8s and a 7.

She said: “I am so relieved and delighted. It was really hard working with the knowledge that the school was going to close and hard to keep a focus of purpose, but I want to thank all the staff for their help in making it all worthwhile and I am really pleased to have gained these results.”

Ms Jepson added: “I would like to applaud the commitment and talents of our students and the efforts and dedication of our staff.

“Together they have ensured that we can leave UTC@harbourside with a sense of pride and achievement for all that has been accomplished over the last 12 months.”