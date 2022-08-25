Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the pandemic this cohort has demonstrated their resilience and tenacity and these results are a testimony to their character and that of their teachers and support staff. Warden Park students and staff are rightly very proud of the outcomes this year.

Given that this year there is a transition away from the school based assessments of the last two years back to GCSE exams, exam boards are aiming to strike a middle ground in the setting of grade boundaries. Therefore outcomes in each subject will be purposely lowered from the record highs seen in 2020 and 2021.

Warden Park headteacher Dom Kenrick said: “Whilst GCSE examinations return us to the normality of the pre-Covid years, the experience that this cohort has had over the last two years has been uniquely challenging and they have coped admirably through the extended periods of remote learning.

As GCSE results based on examinations make a return, Warden Park students have once again demonstrated their ability to excel by achieving a fantastic set of results. Pictures courtesy of Warden Park

“Whilst, success in GCSE examinations is important in helping to secure onward progression into college, it also plays a key role in validating each individual student’s learning journey.

“For each student this learning journey will be a personal one and therefore success in GCSE examinations will be a personal one too. For some students, this will be the achievement of GCSE grades 3 or 4 whilst for others it will be the achievement of grades 8 or 9.

“The pride I feel today for my students is not dependent on the grades they have achieved but on the hard work they have put in and the progress they have made.

“If education is about anything, it must be about helping students to recognise their capabilities and find their passions.

“Striving through difficulty and finding the resilience to emerge and to flourish are therefore overriding outcomes of the education process and never more obviously a part of the GCSE results day celebrations than in this year.