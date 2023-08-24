GCSE students at The Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing 'disrupted but not defeated'

Once again The Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing is celebrating the achievements of its hard-working students and saluting their tenacity and resilience.

Sent home from school in March 2020 while only in year eight, and again in January 2021 while being taught in a year nine ‘bubble’, this year’s students have experienced considerable disruption. However, they have responded admirably and, despite a return to pre-pandemic grading across England, a majority have secured a good set of qualifications. Most students will now continue their studies at the school’s ‘W6’ Sixth Form, and staff are delighted that so many students have the appetite for continued learning.

Miss Charlotte Earl-Novell, head of year 11, said: “The students have worked their socks off and for that, Mrs Ramshaw (year 11, pastoral support) and myself could not feel prouder. Regardless of what is in that envelope today, we know that so many of them went above and beyond in difficult circumstances.”

There were, once again, some truly impressive, individual performances of note. Quinn Hannon secured 9 GCSEs, with five top grade 9s in English language, English literature, geography, maths and chemistry, three grade 8s in biology, physics and history and one grade 7 in Spanish. Jemima Carter achieved a Distinction* in her Performing Arts Technical Award, along with grade 8s in French and geography and grade 7s in maths, biology and English literature. Leon Crane achieved grade 8s in both maths and chemistry, with Georgina Thwaites achieving her grade 8s in biology and geography.

Jasmine Daly was another star performer, with grade 9s in English literature and history and grade 8s in art and design and English language. Lauren Godley achieved 10 GCSEs in total, with three grade 9s in maths, biology and chemistry and three grade 8s in English literature, French and physics. Lily Hartzone achieved three grade 9s in French, geography and history, two grade 8s in English language and chemistry, four grade 7s and a grade 6. Nancy Perrett achieved the top grade 9 in English literature, with a grade 8 in history. Isabella Schneider achieved a grade 9 in art and design and a grade 8 in history. For Grace Smith, her grade 8s were in maths, English literature and French. Lillie Standen secured a grade 9 in English literature, and two grade 8s in PE and history. Jack Stapleton achieved a grade 9 in Spanish, along with grade 8s in chemistry, computer science, maths and physics.

Principal Kieran Scanlon said: “Results are up at SRWA based on 2019, which considering the level of disruption to this cohort’s education is a great achievement. I’m really grateful to our teachers and support staff who have gone the extra mile to catch them up. I hope over the coming years the impact of the pandemic starts to wane, and our numbers return to pre pandemic levels.”

