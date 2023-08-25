GCSE success at St Andrew’s CE High School in Worthing, with an increase in top grades

Students and staff at St Andrew’s CE High School in Worthing are celebrating after receiving their GCSE grades.

The school is pleased to share the students’ brilliant results, despite the change in the national picture in which examinations returned to pre-pandemic expectations.

The staff are incredibly proud of its students, who worked tirelessly to achieve their goals. The students are now looking forward to progressing on to a wide range of next steps, including A-levels, BTECs and apprenticeships.

Subjects that saw particular success at St Andrew’s included religious studies, German, art, photography, food, business studies, media studies and physical education, where the percentage of students achieving a grade 4 and higher significantly improved.

The community is very proud to see an increase in grade 9s, the top grade, achieved in art, biology, chemistry, English language, geography, German, maths, media studies and Spanish. In addition, 100 per cent of students who sat further maths achieved a grade 7 or above, with 67 per cent achieving a grade 9.

English also saw impressive results with almost 50 per cent of all students achieving a grade 5 or higher and almost 67 per cent of students achieving a grade 4 or higher. The school also saw 70 per cent of students achieving a grade 4 or higher in maths, and 41 per cent achieving a 5 or higher.

There have also been some impressive individual performances. These include Rohan Perry, who gained nine grade 9s in English language, maths, further maths, biology, chemistry, physics, German, geography and media studies, a further three grade 8s in religious studies, English literature and music, and achieved, on average, two whole grades above his targets in every subject.

Riyadh Ahmed achieved three grade 8s in English literature, religious studies and German, a further five grade 7s, and three grade 6s. Giancarlo Basabas achieved five grade 8s in English literature, religious studies, maths, German and PE, two grade 7s and a further four grade 6s. Ibrahim Ramadan, who achieved almost 1.6 grade higher than his targets across all subjects, gained four grade 8s, five grade 7s and two grade 6s.

Mia Lowney, headteacher, said: "I am so very proud to celebrate with our year-11 students today. On average, our students sit one additional GCSE than in other schools, giving them the broadest education and range of opportunities possible.

"They have faced many challenges, being the first cohort to sit a full suite of examinations with no adjustments made for the impact of the pandemic. In the face of much adversity, the students have consistently applied themselves, working incredibly hard to achieve their goals. It is fantastic to see this reflected in their results.

"This year, the school was graded by Ofsted to be ‘Good’ overall, and our students’ results further demonstrate the truly excellent work our whole community has undertaken. With a return to the 2019 benchmarks, we could not be prouder of our students’ commitment, drive and the resulting outcomes.

"We would like to say thank you to not only our students, but our fantastic school community who have made all this possible, including our parents and families, teachers and support staff.”

1 . St Andrew’s CE High School Riyadh Ahmed and Simon Phillips Photo: St Andrew’s CE High School

2 . St Andrew’s CE High School Miles Brown Photo: St Andrew’s CE High School

3 . St Andrew’s CE High School Adam Hayes and Ibrahim Ramadam Photo: St Andrew’s CE High School