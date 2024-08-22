GCSE success at Thomas Bennett Community College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrations are in order at Thomas Bennett Community College, who are pleased to report an improved set of GCSE results for 2024.

The school has seen improvements in attainment in core subjects; English, Maths and Science. Even more pleasing is the increased progress rate, affirming that children are making stronger progress during their time at Thomas Bennett.

Emer Lesova, Headteacher is “immensely proud of all students and of every grade achieved through hard-work and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "I am extremely grateful to our staff, parents and carers who have supported our young people to this point. We remain committed to ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed and we are dedicated to providing the best experiences possible”.

A student calls her family straight away to share a fantastic set of grades

There has also been a significant increase in students choosing to continue their studies at Sixth Form.

“We are so pleased to be welcoming so many Year 11 students back as they return to Sixth Form to continue their studies, extending their journey here for another two years. Other students are moving on to apprenticeships or choosing to attend other local Post-16 establishments and we wish them all well!”

Thomas Bennett Community College extends its gratitude to the entire school community for the continued support and looks forward to celebrating further student success in the next academic year.