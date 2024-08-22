GCSE Successes for University of Brighton Academies Trust students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year’s GCSE results have brought pride to the University of Brighton Academies Trust, with students from our three secondary academies in East and West Sussex achieving notable successes. These results reflect the hard work, resilience, and dedication of our students, supported by the commitment of their teachers.

In East Sussex, both Hastings and St Leonards Academies have much to be proud of.

Jon Francies, Principal at The St Leonards Academy, remarked: "I am really proud of the St Leonards Academy Class of 2024. During their secondary school education, they have faced significant challenges, particularly through Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There have been many strong results, with students achieving the highest possible grades. Crucially, the vast majority of students have secured what they need to move on to their chosen post-16 destinations.

Students from our academies celebrate their GCSE results.

"We have also seen a significant number of students who previously did not attend, or who joined us from local or out-of-area schools, successfully gain qualifications this year. I wish all our students the best for the future and look forward to welcoming them back in November to celebrate."

Simon Addison, Principal at The Hastings Academy, expressed his gratitude: "A big thank you to our staff, parents, and carers for their support, and to our students for their commitment and effort. You’ve truly earned these results. Enjoy your success, and don’t forget to stay connected. We wish you every success in the future."

In West Sussex, The Burgess Hill Academy also acknowledges some significant achievements.Karen Clinton, Principal at The Burgess Hill Academy, commended the students: "Our students have shown exceptional resilience and dedication throughout their studies. I am pleased to see their efforts rewarded. Congratulations to all of them, and a heartfelt thanks to the staff who have supported them every step of the way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siobhan Denning, Interim Chair of the Board of Trustees for The University of Brighton Academies Trust, extends her warm congratulations to all our students for their achievements: "Your hard work and perseverance have paid off, and we are proud of your efforts. As you move forward into the next chapter of your lives, we wish you every success in your future endeavours."