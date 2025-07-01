German exchange students welcomed to Collyer's

Last week Collyer’s welcomed German students from Lindau, near lake Constance, as part of the German department’s annual exchange programme.

Katja Welton, Head of German, said: “After visiting Lindau earlier in the academic year, it was a pleasure to host the German students back in Horsham.

“Everyone enjoyed a trip to London, which included sightseeing along the Embankment, taking in St. Pauls Cathedral, Trafalgar Square, The Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, and Big Ben, before walking through St. James Park to Buckingham Palace. The group also had a great time at the Tower of London.”

The German students also enjoyed a day at Collyer’s gaining an insight into sixth form college life in England, taking part in Collyer’s Festivals of Art and Science, respectively. In addition, the group journeyed to Brighton where they visited the Royal Pavillion and explored the Pier and the famous Brighton Lanes.

Student's from Collyer's and Lindau enjoy a day of sightseeing in London.

Katja Welton added: “Everyone had a wonderful time and an excellent experience - it was an enjoyable and successful week for both groups.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “It was an honour to welcome our German friends, who were incredibly hospitable when our group visited them earlier in the year.

“The students and teachers from Collyer’s and Lindau were a credit to their colleges. Huge thanks to Katja Welton and everyone involved for creating this wonderful exchange programme.”