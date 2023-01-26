Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Get School Experience at Beacon Academy Crowborough

Beacon Academy will be holding school experience days for those interested in secondary education teaching as a career.

By Cara HoperContributor
13 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:10pm
Participants will have opportunities to observe lessons and talk with experienced staff.
Participants will have opportunities to observe lessons and talk with experienced staff.

Devised by the Department for Education, the School Experience Programme has been developed to enable people considering a career in teaching the chance to gain first-hand experience. The programme is over to anyone over the age of 18 who has a degree or is currently studying towards one.

At Beacon Academy’s first school experience day on Tuesday 28 March 2023, participants will have opportunities to see the school, observe lessons and talk with experienced staff, including Heads of Department, Senior Team and HR. The day will include an opportunity to focus on the subject areas that interest you and to discuss routes into teaching with the teacher training and development team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To book your place on this free event or to find out more, please visit www.beacon-academy.org or email [email protected]