Get School Experience at Beacon Academy Crowborough

Beacon Academy will be holding school experience days for those interested in secondary education teaching as a career.

Participants will have opportunities to observe lessons and talk with experienced staff.

Devised by the Department for Education, the School Experience Programme has been developed to enable people considering a career in teaching the chance to gain first-hand experience. The programme is over to anyone over the age of 18 who has a degree or is currently studying towards one.

At Beacon Academy’s first school experience day on Tuesday 28 March 2023, participants will have opportunities to see the school, observe lessons and talk with experienced staff, including Heads of Department, Senior Team and HR. The day will include an opportunity to focus on the subject areas that interest you and to discuss routes into teaching with the teacher training and development team.

