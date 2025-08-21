Gildredge House celebrates GCSE results

On behalf of the staff and Governors, we would like to congratulate all our students for their hard work and positive attitude throughout the year that has resulted in this huge achievement.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A significant number of our cohort have achieved grades 7-9. There have been some incredible individual results, a special mention goes to Lara Y, Daisy H, Vivann V, Aisha A, Joshua L, Hattie B, Raya P and Eli G for academic excellence and Ben H and Juliet S for expectational progress across a number of subjects.

Victoria Jenkins, Head of Secondary, said: “I am incredibly proud of each student who has received their GCSE results today. Their hard work has truly paid off, and it is clear to me that they have all approached their studies with ambition and the drive to succeed. As a school, we are committed to nurturing not just academic success but also personal growth, and this cohort has shown exactly what that means. I have no doubt that they will continue to achieve great things, and I look forward to watching them grow and thrive in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Bull, Executive Head Teacher, said: “Today is not only about celebrating excellent results but also about recognising the journey our students, families and staff have taken together. Many of these young people joined us in Reception twelve years ago, and it has been a privilege to see them grow into confident and capable learners. Their success reflects the strong partnership between school and home, and I want to thank parents for their support throughout this journey.

"I also want to pay tribute to the commitment and hard work of our staff, who have gone above and beyond to give our students the best possible chance to succeed.”