'Golden hour' for Collyer's students - art and photography competition success

Southampton Solent University's esteemed Fine Art and Photography competition has returned this year, receiving an impressive 300 submissions from students at 55 schools and colleges from across the South of England.

Seven A Level Photography students from Collyer’s were shortlisted, including first year students Sophia Cutter, Tori Sharpe, Alfie Lockwood, Aiste Jureviciute and Tilly Bridger-Stille and second year students Liv Allison and Ollie Barnard. Ollie was lucky enough to be awarded the overall third prize for his captivating seascape projections, winning £100 in art and photography materials. He said: "I really didn’t expect much submitting my work for the competition but I’m glad that I did, it feels great that my work got noticed in such a big way and I’m truly grateful!"

The concepts and technical skill displayed in the entries blew the judges away. Nina Sverdvik BA (Hons) Photography course leader at Southampton Solent University said, “We are always so impressed with Collyer’s students’ submissions and Ollie’s work was brilliant!” The exhibition is housed in shipping containers at Guildhall Square, Southampton, offering a unique and engaging venue for showcasing these remarkable works.

Year 1 A level Photography student Aiste who wishes to pursue a career in cinematography and film making, said: “It was an honour to be shortlisted, a lot of talented artists were chosen so it was wonderful to be part of that. This exhibition has helped give me great experience at the start of my creative career.” Fellow shortlisted student Tori added, “I feel so lucky to be given this opportunity to enter work and for it to be displayed in the Guildhall, I look forward to continuing my creative journey at Collyer’s next year.”

Alfie Lockwood at the exhibition of the work.

Laura Andrews, Collyer’s Head of Photography and Assistant Director of the Arts Faculty, said: "I am incredibly proud of our students and their outstanding achievements. It is wonderful to see their talents recognised in this competition. Their dedication and creativity have truly shone through, and the unique exhibition space at Guildhall Square adds an exciting dimension to the event, making it a memorable experience for all visitors."

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell was delighted: “This is certainly a golden hour for these gifted photographers.”