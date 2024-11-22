'Good' Ofsted news for Amberley Primary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We started our school day on Wednesday with a celebration with children, parents and school staff to announce that Amberley Primary School has achieved ‘Good’ across all areas assessed in our recent Ofsted inspection. These areas are: • Quality of Education (including Early Years); • Behaviour and Attitudes; • Personal Development; • Leadership and Management.

Our school community cannot be commended highly enough for the hard work that has led to this outcome.

The staff team and governing board have worked relentlessly to ensure that we were prepared for the inspection and they are a credit to the school - in verbal feedback, the inspectors praised the consistent, high-quality teaching across all classes and commented on the strong supportive teamwork shown by all members of staff. Thanks must go to every single one of our staff team for their commitment to and passion for our school, not just during the inspection but every single day.

The children are an absolute credit to both the school and their parents/carers. In feedback, we were told that the children were respectful, keen to articulate and talk about learning and were able to say that they feel safe, valued and have a voice. Congratulations must go to them for being so amazing, not just during the visit but all the time!

Mrs L Martin

Executive Head Teacher