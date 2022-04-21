Good SIAMs rating for Cuckfield’s Holy Trinity CE Primary School after recent inspection

The Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools report noted the school’s ‘engaging and inclusive curriculum’ as well as the pupils’ ‘exemplary behaviour’.

Inspector Virginia Corbyn said Holy Trinity’s curriculum is ‘based on the individual needs of pupils’, which means that they all flourish.

She also said the school’s culture is ‘rich in aspiration’ and that it builds resilience and perseverance.

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School in Cuckfield received a 'good' rating in its recent SIAMS report. From left: Dylan, Amine, Arlo, headteacher Ann MacGregor, Euan, Joesphine, Jack, Romy, Eva, Jemima and Lily.

Mrs Corbyn added: “The Christian vision of the school is lived out day by day in the actions of all members of the school community.”

“This vision is led powerfully by school leaders,” she said, adding that the school focuses on the mental wellbeing of all members of its community.

“Religious education (RE) has been on a journey of significant improvement in teaching and in learning,” said Mrs Corbyn.

This, she said, means that pupils can explore ‘big and searching questions’ and develop a good understanding of, and respect for, both believers and non-believers.

Ann MacGregor, Holy Trinity’s headteacher, said: “We are delighted that the SIAMs report recognises what a special school Holy Trinity is.”

“Our children are at the centre of all we do, to enable them to flourish, whether we are teaching them or offering focused educational or emotional support,” she said.

“Our care extends to our amazing staff and beyond the school gate to our school families,” she added.

As a church-aided school, Holy Trinity is inspected by both the Diocese and Ofsted.

The SIAMs inspection evaluates the impact of the school’s Christian vision on pupils’ education.

Read the full report here.