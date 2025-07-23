Goodwood Education Trust free school trips continue with FiPL funding

Free farm visits and coach travel support for primary and secondary schools with high numbers of pupils eligible for means-tested Free School Meals or with Special Educational Needs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Goodwood Education Trust, the independent environmental education charity operating on the Goodwood Estate near Chichester, is offering 15 free farm trips to schools who might otherwise not have the opportunity. Thanks to funding from the Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) programme, via the South Downs National Park, the Trust is able to offer free trips from September 2025 to end January 2026.

Through the FiPL programme, farmers and land managers within protected landscapes can apply for funding to carry out projects which include ‘People Outcomes’, by providing opportunities for people, particularly from more diverse groups, to discover, enjoy and understand the landscape and cultural heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding must further contribute to the South Downs National Park Management Plan, which includes ambitions to widen participation for under-represented groups through targeted activities and promotion, and provide outdoor learning for young people, as well as improving and promoting accessibility to and engagement with Protected Landscapes for all.

Goodwood Education Centre building supporting outdoor learning

The farm visits are suitable for both primary and secondary classes, with content tailored to particular curriculum areas. Students will have the opportunity to experience all aspects of one of the largest organic farms in the country, meet the dairy cows, gain insight into potential careers in agriculture, make the connection with the food they eat, and learn about how environmentally sensitive farming benefits the landscape. The Education Trust is based at a stunning and sustainable Education Centre, offering a comfortable and accessible base for visiting groups.

Recognising that transport costs can be a barrier for schools, this funding includes £300 per class to support coach travel.

The Education Trust is a CEVAS-accredited location (Countryside Educational Visits Accreditation Scheme) and has recently been awarded their Learning Outside the Classroom badge, recognising high quality and safe school visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Cannon, Trust Manager said, ‘We’ve been welcoming schools to the farm for almost 50 years. We know how valuable it is for children to spend time on the farm, meeting the animals, learning about jobs, and learning about where their food comes from. Beyond that, spending time outside, in nature, is so important for both physical and mental health’.

Goodwood Education Trust Outdoor Learning

Amanda Elmes, Learning, Outreach and Volunteer Lead for the National Park, said: “Around 70 per cent of the National Park is a mixed farm landscape, providing space for food production as well as some amazing biodiversity. It’s wonderful to be able to support this initiative to help more children – many of whom may have never visited a National Park – to learn about how farming, nature and heritage can work in harmony. We know of the many health and wellbeing benefits of green spaces for young people and I’m sure these school trips will be very inspiring experiences.”

To book your free trip, please contact the Education Trust at [email protected]

An independent environmental education charity (Charity Commission CIO 1198212). Goodwood Education Trust's purpose is to inspire a love and understanding of the natural environment and sustainable agriculture. With a goal to connect children and young people with nature, particularly those who are disadvantaged or vulnerable. Established in 1976 by the 10th Duke of Richmond, Celebrating 50 years in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with all children and have a particular interest and growing expertise with children and young people who have Special Educational Needs, Social Emotional and Mental Health Needs, who have experienced trauma, who are Young Carers, who are eligible for Free School Meals or who are excluded from mainstream schooling. To reach those with the highest level of need, local partnerships have been established with those who work with disadvantaged children. Through The Education Trust, funding available to support schools in areas of disadvantage, offering free farm visits and support with coach travel, which is a significant barrier.

Goodwood Education Trust Outdoor Learning for Schools

Working broadly across West Sussex and East Hampshire (including Portsmouth and Gosport). Goodwood Education Trust offers three programmes:

Farm Visits for Schools, including free visits for disadvantaged schools

including free visits for disadvantaged schools Woodland learning, including weekly Forest School for vulnerable students, including those in Alternative Provision or Special Schools.

including weekly for vulnerable students, including those in Alternative Provision or Special Schools. Children in the Community, woodland activities, including partnerships with local charities and Forest Adventures through school holidays, particularly for those on low incomes.

Goodwood Education Centre is a stunning purpose-built facility that is fully accessible and sustainably designed. It is located on the Farm and surrounded by 20 acres of semi-ancient woodland, reserved exclusively for educational use. The site features a nature trail and a variety of inspirational outdoor learning spaces. The team is always looking to welcome new groups to explore and enjoy the woods.