Goodwood Motor Circuit: Lancing students thrilled to race their own car at Greenpower Race Day

It was a fantastic experience, with more than 100 cars taking part in the Greenpower Race Day. The Lancing students had been working hard to rebuild and modify their car over the past few months, having reformed the team in September after a quiet couple of years due to the Covid-19 restrictions. They secured sponsorship from Buildbase, which provided professional race suits and some new helmets to match.

Peter O'Brien, DT teacher and Greenpower team coach, said: "The day was a complete success and a fantastic experience for the students, teachers and parents who came along. The students looked professional in their new attire and stayed safe thanks to Buildbase, and made some fantastic memories. The team should be really proud of their efforts and they are already looking to the next race."

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff said the students were a credit to the academy, working together in the pits to help the drivers make swift changes and ensuring the car met the strict standards.

Sir Robert Woodard Academy students at Goodwood Motor Circuit

The team took part in two races, as well as a practice session, and the car ran smoothly in all three. It completed 30 laps in total, a distance of 74 miles, with a top speed of 24mph. Rather than aim for the podium, the team opted to focus on all 15 drivers getting experience behind the wheel on the famous race track, finishing in 51st place.

Mr O'Brien said the students took the opportunity to learn as much as possible about the cars, going on fact-finding missions, speaking with other teams and looking at how other teams had built their vehicles to find ways they could improve their own.

Also in the news: Lancing couple has Jubilee Day surprise with the early arrival of their baby daughter

Sir Robert Woodard Academy students at Goodwood Motor Circuit