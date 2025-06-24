Gossops Green Primary School pupils get hands-on with healthy eating
The PhunkyFoods programme is a UK-wide initiative designed to teach children about healthy eating and physical activity in an interactive and engaging way and helps children develop lifelong healthy habits through art, drama, music, play, and hands-on food experiences. The session gave pupils and parents the opportunity to create their own nutritious meal while learning about the importance of a balanced diet and making healthier food choices.
Councillors Sue Mullins and Esther Barrott took part in the cookery session to see first-hand how the programme is making a difference in Gossops Green, one of 24 schools taking part in the area.
Jennie Cockroft, Programme Director at PhunkyFoods, said:
‘It was fantastic to see how excited the children were to host the event and get their parents and guests involved. Making healthy eating fun and hands-on really helps children build good habits that can stick with them for life. Sessions like this aren’t just about teaching, they’re about giving children the confidence to make healthier choices for themselves and their families.’
Assistant Principal Lucy Gianella, said:
‘We were so pleased to welcome the families and Councillors to the school to find out more about how we're supporting children and their families to build healthy eating habits that can make a real difference to their lives in the long term. The PhunkyFoods programme is so valuable to our community and makes a real difference to the lives of our pupils and their families.’
The PhunkyFoods programme is delivered in schools across the UK, providing vital support for children, teachers, and families to encourage a healthier lifestyle.
