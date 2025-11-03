Government approves Brighton and Hove school to join leading academy trust

Community Matters

The Government has approved the transfer of a Brighton and Hove primary school to a leading academy trust.

The decision by the Department for Education’s Regional Director for the South East paves the way for Woodingdean Primary School to become part of Eko Trust early in 2026.

The school’s Governing Body submitted its application to the Department for Education to convert to academy status and join Eko Trust following the broad support for the proposal that parents, staff and the wider community had indicated during the consultation.

Governors made their decision after a rigorous two-year exercise to evaluate and consider how they could help pupils, including disadvantaged and SEND pupils, achieve even better outcomes.

Woodingdean Primary is already recognised as a successful school, rated Good by Ofsted twice in a row thanks to the high quality of education it gives children, the excellence of staff and the high aspirations it sets.

Eko Trust is a primary and SEND trust of 10 schools, including two in Brighton and Hove which joined last year, Hangleton and Benfield. It is a strong, successful and financially secure trust which has a long-standing history of successful collaborative working with its schools. The results of its pupils (including disadvantaged and SEND learners) are among the best in the country, while three schools are rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

Gemma Chumnansin, Headteacher at Woodingdean Primary School, said: “Becoming an academy will be the start of an exciting new chapter in our school’s story. We are so proud of what has been achieved to date but are ambitious to reach the next level.

“After more than two years of serious consideration, research and listening to our community’s views, we are clear that joining Eko Trust, a strong and successful organisation that shares our values and ambitions, represents the best opportunity for us to achieve this.

“There was broad support for the proposal that we join Eko and we are excited at the huge opportunities ahead for our pupils, their families and our staff. We will be able to access wider resources and expertise through Eko, and will collaborate with its other schools, including in Brighton and Hove.”

Darren Arbon, Co-Chair of Governors at Woodingdean Primary School, said: “Eko is a great match for us and working with them will mean we can achieve even stronger outcomes for pupils, including disadvantaged and SEND learners.

“But while we are clear that Woodingdean Primary School will get even better by joining Eko Trust, it will still retain its distinct character, traditions and culture, unique to the community we serve. We will still be a state school, with the same name and same uniform, and we will remain as invested in the Brighton and Hove education system as we are now.”

Rebekah Iiyambo OBE, Chief Executive Officer of Eko Trust, said: “Woodingdean Primary School is such a wonderful school and we are delighted that it has been approved to join us next year. We share their commitment to ensuring all children have the best chance to reach their full potential, and are excited to work with their staff, parents and above all pupils for mutual benefit.”