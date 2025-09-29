Grandparents celebrated at Sussex school event

Grandparents enjoyed a morning of songs, poems and art displays at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Angmering this week.

The special assembly celebrated the unique bond between the children and their grandparents. Children from across the year groups shared their favourite memories, portraits and poems, all highlighting the extra special place grandparents hold in our lives.

Even the youngest children in the school, who only started reception class three weeks ago, performed a song for their grandparents to enjoy.

St Wilfrid’s, which is located on Arundel Road in Angmering, holds a Grandparents Liturgy every September, and it has quickly become one of the school’s most popular events.

Kate Wade, grandmother to Freddie, 10, and Molly, 8, who both attend the school, said: “It was a really beautiful event. The children all read very well. It was so moving and just so special to come into school and be involved.”

After the assembly, grandparents were invited to enjoy tea and cake as part of the school’s fundraising drive for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Headteacher Natalie Carless said: “Our Grandparents Liturgy is a really special event in the school calendar, and one we look forward to as a school so much. We are so lucky to have such a wonderful school community and it’s a fantastic opportunity for the children to let their grandparents know how much they mean to them.”

For more information about St Wilfrid’s Primary School, visit www.stwilfridsangmering.co.uk or come along to the next open day on Tuesday, September 30, 9.30am.