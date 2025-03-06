Great Ballard School's World Book Day: A Magical Celebration of Reading!

The English department at Great Ballard School have led a whole week of creative reading activities. Students have participated in quizzes and scavenger hunts. There has been a week long book fair and an amazing book cafe, where students were able to sample tasters of inspiring reads. Read-alongs that paired senior students with those from the Early Years proved a big hit too.
The week culminated in a dressing up extravaganza on World Book Day. It was brilliant to see the enthusiasm with which students of all ages and staff participated. It just goes to show how much everyone still enjoys a good book!
