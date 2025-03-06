Great Ballard School's World Book Day: A Magical Celebration of Reading!

By Emily King
Contributor
Published 6th Mar 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 13:26 BST
Thursday 6th March saw the whole of the Great Ballard community, from Nursery to Year 11 and from the Senior Leadership to the catering team, dressing up to support World Book Day.

The English department at Great Ballard School have led a whole week of creative reading activities. Students have participated in quizzes and scavenger hunts. There has been a week long book fair and an amazing book cafe, where students were able to sample tasters of inspiring reads. Read-alongs that paired senior students with those from the Early Years proved a big hit too.

The week culminated in a dressing up extravaganza on World Book Day. It was brilliant to see the enthusiasm with which students of all ages and staff participated. It just goes to show how much everyone still enjoys a good book!

The Great Ballard School TA team go full unicorn for World Book Day

1. Contributed

The Great Ballard School TA team go full unicorn for World Book Day Photo: Submitted

World Book Day secret agents

2. Contributed

World Book Day secret agents Photo: Submitted

Zog the Dragon

3. Contributed

Zog the Dragon Photo: Submitted

Willy Wonka meets Tintin at Great Ballard

4. Contributed

Willy Wonka meets Tintin at Great Ballard Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ReadingStudents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice