Greater Brighton Metropolitan College and Chichester College Group propose to merge

Greater Brighton Metropolitan College (GB MET) - which has campuses in Brighton, Shoreham and Worthing - is proposing to merge with the Chichester College Group (CCG). SUS-220324-170919001

The two further educational groups are set to merge as they ‘believe that by combining their extensive expertise, knowledge, resources and passion for education, they can best support the current and future needs of the diverse communities and employers they serve.’

Andy Cole, chief executive at GB MET said: “Combining our expertise, knowledge and resources with CCG’s will create a strong, dynamic and financially resilient FE group which is able to meet the skills needs of the West Sussex and Brighton and Hove regions, both today and in the future.”

Andrew Green, chief executive of CCG, said: “We are excited by the prospect of welcoming GB MET into our group of colleges.

“Collectively, we are committed to delivering educational excellence for the benefit of our staff, students, and the businesses we support.”

Members of the public are invited to share their views to help shape the merged college group.

More information about the proposal and the feedback form can be found at www.gbmc.ac.uk/merger.

The public consultation is open until 27 April 2022.

The proposed merger date is 1 August 2022 and the outcome of the public consultation will be published at www.gbmc.ac.uk/merger by 24 June 2022.