The West Durrington campus hosted the event for students, parents and teachers from all the college’s locations in Worthing, Shoreham and Brighton.

Chief executive Andy Cole and principal Helena Thomas presented certificates, with radio presenter Jack the Lad as host.

Jack said: “I thoroughly enjoyed being given the opportunity to host the MET achiever awards ceremony for the second time. It was so lovely to see such inspirational students being given the recognition they truly deserve.”

All the winners on stage with MET principal Helena Thomas and Jack the Lad

Categories included Extraordinary Dedication, Inspiration to Others, Diversity Champion and Exceptional Achievement, with prizes for the winners and runners-up.

Students were recognised for outstanding achievements in the face of adversity, with several moving stories being told throughout the evening.

Plumbing student Andre Tucknott was named Diversity Champion as he always speaks up when something is not right and helps others learn what is fair. He supports and encourages classmates and is aware of that people's experiences may differ. Staff said he provided a blueprint for how everyone should approach difference, accept others and strive to champion diversity within the MET.

Principal’s Choice winner Eric Liu with his father, Helena Thomas and Jack the Lad

Tom Giles won Commitment to Learning having made extraordinary progress both academically and personally. Tom started on a Gateway course for students with moderate learning difficulties or disabilities and those who benefit from additional support. He progressed to Uniformed Services, successfully completing Level 2 and Level 3, and is now close to completing his Access course in nursing and healthcare professions, before going on to university.

Staff said throughout his journey at college, Tom had always shown amazing dedication to his studies and his drive and commitment were an example to all. He is known as a kind and caring student who is always willing to help his fellow course mates.

Business student Anish Gautam, runner-up for Extraordinary Dedication, took the GCSE resit course, having not done any exams in this country before. Staff said he worked hard all year, including the first national lockdown, when he continued as he began, fully engaged in learning, submitting extra tasks for marking and feedback, asking for guidance on which areas to target and completing all self-directed study tasks.

The Principal’s Choice Award went to creative media student Eric Liu, who has made a big impression since he arrived at MET three years ago. Staff said Eric was always upbeat, determined and carried a positive attitude to everything. An enthusiastic student, he always arrives early and eager to learn. He has been voted Class Student Rep two years in a row.

Jack the Lad with the WP (Widening Participation) student ambassadors, winner of Contribution to the Community

Other awards were:

Inspiration to Others, winner Ayeshaa Denny, Level 2 early years practitioner, runner-up Ashleigh Soar, Level 1 bricklaying.

Diversity Champion, runner-up Scar Kennedy, BA Fashion.Employers' Choice, winner Eris Dougherty, Level 2 hairdressing, runner-up Sophia Briggs, Level 2 health and social care.

Class of the year, winner Level 2 barbering, runner-up Level 3 creative media production.

Contribution to the Community, winner WP (Widening Participation) student ambassadors, runner-up Benjamin Baker, BSc motorsport engineering.

Extraordinary Dedication, winner Lisa Rhodes, Level 3 diploma in teaching and learning in schools.Exceptional Achievement, winner Francesca Setterfield, Level 3 foundation diploma in art and design, runner-up Noah Vogel, Level 3 music production.

Brighten Up the Day, winner Kelsey O'Sullivan, Level 2 creative media, runner-up, Ellery Wood, Level 3 travel and tourism.

Commitment to Learning, runner-up Cecil Smithson, Level 1 bricklaying.