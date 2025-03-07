Grovelands Community Primary School, Hailsham, celebrates World Book Day with book donation from housebuilder

On 6th March, rented homes provider Leaf Living partnered up with Grovelands Community Primary School in Hailsham to celebrate World Book Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Leaf Living team visited the children to donate book vouchers to mark the occasion; the contributions will be used by teachers and pupils to select new books for the library and book collections, including newly released titles and additional copies of well-loved popular books. With pupils dressed up as their favourite literary characters, the team had a tour of the school’s non-fiction library and proudly presented a voucher for £150.

Hayley Adil, Marketing Manager at Leaf Living said: "We’re committed to playing a proud and active role in the communities in which we deliver rented homes to families. Our team spent a lovely morning meeting the teachers and the children to celebrate World Book Day and build new relationships with our close neighbours at Grovelands Community Primary School.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denyse Weller, Literacy Co-ordinator at Grovelands CP School said: “The donation from Leaf Living will help us to expand our library, broadening the children’s imaginations and supporting their development. It was a pleasure to partner with Leaf Living who share our community ethos.”