Grovelands Primary School joins housebuilder's energy saving campaign

David Wilson Homes has joined forces with Grovelands Primary School on a creative poster challenge as part of its energy efficiency campaign, highlighting the efficient features of its new homes.

Students from the School Council were joined by Neil Baker, Sales Advisor at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, to learn more about energy usage in the home before creating a poster to show what an efficient home of the future could look like.

The workshop is part of the housebuilder’s wider campaign, which includes partnering with local schools and community groups to help visualise the energy and water savings of its new build homes at Ersham Park.

The partnership aims to educate and inspire young minds about sustainable living, while showcasing the energy-efficient features of the development. The posters will now be displayed in an interactive exhibition at David Wilson Homes’ Ersham Park development.

Grovelands Primary School Poster Workshop 2

David Wilson Homes use highly thermally efficient insulation and argon-filled double glazing, which could mean lower heating costs. A brand-new home could be up to 65% cheaper to run, meaning residents can save up to £979 on running costs*.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see the posters and find out more about its homes at the development’s energy efficiency open day on 22nd March 2025.

Sarah Coates, School Council Leader, commented: “We are committed to educating our pupils about the environment and all the ways we can incorporate sustainable living into everyday life. The children were excited to learn more about how their homes use energy to power their gadgets, and to have the opportunity to put their creative ideas down on paper.”

Alex Dowling, Sales & Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “It was fantastic to see how engaged the students were in learning about their energy usage. The posters show the creative approach the next generation is taking in thinking about sustainability issues and their enthusiasm for finding solutions. We look forward to showing them to the students on the 14th March at energy efficiency display.”