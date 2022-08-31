GSCE results Horsham schools

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tanbridge House

This year 85 per cent of Tanbridge House students achieved a Grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, while 33 per cent of all grades were grades 9 -7 (across all subjects). THS also reported an Attainment 8 score of 57.1 – the highest ever achieved by the school based on exam results alone.

Headteacher Mark Sheridan said: “These results reflect the hard work and commitment of the Year 11 students, teachers, and parents/carers over the past five years, particularly in light of the recent challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

"This cohort thoroughly deserve the stellar set of results they have achieved, and I know that these will stand them in good stead for whatever pathway they have chosen to follow next.

“I am delighted that in my first year as headteacher, we have maintained the exceptional outcomes that Tanbridge House School is renowned for and I look forward to working with new and current students alike, continuing our aspiration for every student to be the best that they can be.”

Steyning Grammar

A post on SGS’s Facebook page said: “Students at Steyning Grammar School are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results, enabling them to embark on the next stage of their education journey.

“Students and staff joined together to mark the achievements of the 2022 cohort, who have shown great commitment, determination and hard work over the last few years to secure such strong results. Congratulation to all students.”

The school is part of the Bohunt Education Trust and it singled out Lottie Sale, who achieved nine grade 9s and a grade 8 in art and design.

Chair of trustees Ray Morton said: “Students, staff, governors and the whole Bohunt Education Trust community have worked together superbly during the last few months. I am immensely proud of their achievements, hard work and positivity and wish our students all the best for their future.”

The Weald

Headteacher Sarah Edwards said: “After two years of extremely challenging circumstances, when over six months of their learning had to take place remotely, these students have achieved tremendous success. 76 per cent of students attained a grade 4 or above in English and Maths and 57 per cent scored a grade 5 or above. These are in line with the best outcomes based on exams at GCSE we have ever seen for students at The Weald.

“Special mention must go to Ella James, who received grade 9s in all 10 of her exams, and to Charlie Ferris, Ewen Day, Matilda North, Bethan Evans, Emma King, Ethan Neylon-Lwin, Scarlett Townsend, Patrick Collins, Olivia Spooner, Isabella Moreton, Thomas Welch, Alex Bateman, and Charlie Loader who all attained an average of grade 8 and above.”

“As well as these outstanding achievements, there were many students who overcame extraordinarily difficult circumstances to achieve excellent results. Additionally, a large number of students attained grades well above expectations (compared with their starting points). Amongst these are Tess Sheehan, Tom Mathias, Lani Bell, Mia Bennett, Kiandra Johnson, Cheyenne Erben-Mills, Maddalena Di Lena, Amelia Fraher, Thomas Llewelyn, Oliver Short, Rosie Sawyer, James High and Rose-Anna Bloxham.”