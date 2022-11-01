The open day at East Sussex School of Circus (ESSCA) took place on September 27. Trustees and guests were given a tour of the school by the Principal Renato Pires, where they were introduced to the students and learnt about the facilities, student life, campus culture, and educational programmes on offer.

Principal Pires said: “In the past 30 years, the role of circus education has dramatically changed with the focus now being on the physical and mental wellbeing of students. At ESSCA this is the exact focus of our programs, following in-step with the trends of circus schools throughout Europe, USA and Canada. We offer students the chance to work on a variety of circus skills ranging from acrobatics and aerial arts to juggling and dance. Our goal is to become the first Circus University in East Sussex.”

Currently, the closest circus school is in London. ESSCA plans to deliver a degree as early as next year partnering with Brighton Academy of Performing Arts. This will provide educational tourism, bringing students from outer areas to Hailsham as well as boosting the educational and tourist economy. They don’t want to stop there though, ESSCA have big aspirations to become the biggest circus school in the UK.

Hailsham circus school holds open day: 'Our goal is to become the first Circus University in East Sussex' (photo by Neil Garrett)

