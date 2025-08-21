Hailsham Community College celebrates

Ruby-May was awarded exceptional grades across her GCSE’s

Hailsham Community College students celebrated their Year 11 results with achievement being particularly strong in subjects such as French, Biology and Art.

Irina Neamtu, Aimee O’Kelly, Freyja Warren, Connor King, Caitlin Smith and Oliver Cottingham all secured exceptional grades in both English and Maths. James Fry and Ruby-May Shelfer also deserve recognition for securing high grades across all of their subjects.

Headteacher Natalie Chamberlain said: “Our entire staff team are incredibly proud of the way in which our Year 11 students approached their final exams, with many displaying a strong determination to succeed. As we formally join MARK Education Trust this September, we are confident that all of our students will continue to build on their academic achievements.

"Our students will also have the opportunity to develop our core social values which embrace the essential qualities of manners, acceptance, respect, and kindness - assets that are essential for all young people as they move on to further education, training, and employment.”