Hailsham primary school rated ‘good’ for overall effectiveness following Ofsted inspection

A Hailsham primary school has been rated as ‘good’ for overall effectiveness following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Park Mead Primary School on Michelham Priory Road in Upper Dicker was deemed to have ‘taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection’ following the latest inspection by Ofsted on October 22.

Until September 2024, on a graded inspection Ofsted gave schools an overall effectiveness grade, in addition to the key and provision judgements.

From September 2024, graded inspections will not include an overall effectiveness grade but will see schools carry on the standard set in its previous inspection where it was graded.

Park Mead Primary School was, before September 2024, judged ‘good’ for its overall effectiveness following an inspection in 2015 and was deemed to remain at that standard in its most recent inspection.

The report praised the school for both its ‘ambitious’ curriculum as well as its ‘friendly and nurturing environment’.

The report stated: “Staff have created a friendly and nurturing environment in this small, inclusive school.

“They know pupils well. This helps pupils feel safe, happy and valued. Pupils know that the school will help them if they have a concern. They especially appreciate the ‘worry boxes’, where they can post their thoughts.

"Pupils enjoy learning and undertaking challenging tasks. They talk excitedly about their lessons and other educational experiences.

"The school and the federation it is part of have worked skilfully together to design an ambitious curriculum. It is clearly sequenced and planned so that new concepts build on prior learning.

“The school has high expectations for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Staff provide the right support for these pupils."

However, the report did state the school could improve the way in which its teachers adapt to help meet pupils’ ‘emerging needs.’

The report added: “At times, teachers’ checking of what pupils know and can do does not sharply identify the knowledge, gaps and misconceptions that pupils have.

"As a result, the adaptions that teachers make to meet pupils’ emerging needs do not have as much impact as they could.

"The school should ensure that staff routinely and precisely identify when pupils have not secured new learning so that the right support is provided for pupils who might be at risk of falling behind.”