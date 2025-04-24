Hailsham school is “happy and harmonious place” say Ofsted inspectors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Phoenix Academy praised for fostering “warm and nurturing” relationships in ungraded Ofsted inspection

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoenix Academy has been praised by Ofsted following its recent ungraded inspection, which took place on 5th February 2025, for ensuring “pupils feel valued, safe and cared for.”

The report also commended the Academy for its broad and ambitious curriculum and its excellent extra-curricular offer for pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors remarked: “the school provides for pupils’ wider development very well. Pupils’ learning is enriched significantly by the range of visitors with links to the curriculum.” The academy has a “strong provision of wider opportunities”. For example Pupil Parliament, which “provides pupils with a voice so that they can influence school initiatives such as the development of the library”; and a range of afterschool clubs that “develop pupils’ wider interests in dance, music, and sports effectively.”

User (UGC) Submitted

Further highlights from the report include:

Reading is a priority at the school: “Those pupils who do not read with enough confidence and fluency get plenty of timely support. A useful focus on learning important words and phrases ensures pupils understand and enjoy reading increasingly complex texts. Across the curriculum, pupils access a rich and diverse set of books which instils a love of reading.”

“The school sets high expectations for pupils’ behaviour. Pupils rise to these and behave well in lessons and around school.”

“Staff apply effective strategies for pupils with more complex SEND” [Special Educational Needs and Disabilities]. “This helps to ensure these pupils are well supported with timely interventions.”

“The school has taken determined action to improve pupils’ attendance. It works with families to understand and resolve barriers to pupils coming to school increasingly effectively. As a result, pupils’ attendance is improving.”

“Pupils form strong friendships and enjoy opportunities to work and play together. Relationships between staff and pupils are warm and nurturing.”

“Trustees understand and perform their duties well. They hold the school to account intelligently, through appropriate challenge and support.”

Alun Evans, Executive Head Teacher at Phoenix Academy, says: “I want to thank all the staff, pupils and parents who make up our brilliant school community; their continued support and dedication have been fundamental to our ability to deliver positive changes. I am proud that this report recognises Phoenix Academy is a warm learning environment that nurtures happy and healthy relationships. We are constantly working hard to continue to strengthen our provision. That is why we have been implementing an improvement plan with the support of the Trust, which will support leaders and teachers to deliver a first-class education that will improve the life chances of every pupil.”

Paul Glover, CEO of STEP Academy Trust, says: “Thank you to Alun Evans for his leadership and dedication to driving up standards. We know that there is more work to do, and the entire Trust is looking forward to continuing to work in partnership with the academy to deliver improvements for the children in our local community.”