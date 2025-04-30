Hailsham school praised as ‘happy and harmonious place’ by Ofsted inspectors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school in Hailsham has been praised as a ‘happy and harmonious place’ by Ofsted inspectors following a recent visit.

Phoenix Academy in Hailsham, which forms part of the STEP Academy Trust, was praised by Ofsted following its recent ungraded inspection, which took place on February 5, for ensuring pupils feel valued, safe and cared for.’

The report said: “The school provides for pupils’ wider development very well. Pupils’ learning is enriched significantly by the range of visitors with links to the curriculum.

"The academy has a “strong provision of wider opportunities, for example Pupil Parliament, which provides pupils with a voice so that they can influence school initiatives such as the development of the library; and a range of afterschool clubs that ‘develop pupils’ wider interests in dance, music, and sports effectively.”

The report also added that despite the school’s success, there are areas in which the school must improve.

The inspector’s report added: "The school is ambitious about pupils’ achievement. However, this ambition is not realised for its pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

"While the school is now taking swift and effective action, some pupils are not supported well enough to learn and remember the most important knowledge. As a result, too many pupils have gaps in their learning.”

Alun Evans, executive head teacher at Phoenix Academy, said: “I want to thank all the staff, pupils and parents who make up our brilliant school community; their continued support and dedication have been fundamental to our ability to deliver positive changes. I am proud that this report recognises Phoenix Academy is a warm learning environment that nurtures happy and healthy relationships. We are constantly working hard to continue to strengthen our provision. That is why we have been implementing an improvement plan with the support of the Trust, which will support leaders and teachers to deliver a first-class education that will improve the life chances of every pupil.”

Paul Glover, CEO of STEP Academy Trust, said: “Thank you to Alun Evans for his leadership and dedication to driving up standards. We know that there is more work to do, and the entire Trust is looking forward to continuing to work in partnership with the academy to deliver improvements for the children in our local community.”