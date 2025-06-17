Hailsham school receives glowing Ofsted report

White House Academy continues to maintain ‘Good’ standards according to inspectors

White House Academy has been praised by Ofsted, following its recent ungraded inspection, for its “inclusive school community” where pupils can “be confident and happy”.

Inspectors found that the academy has “taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection” when it was graded ‘Good’ overall and ‘Outstanding’ in leadership and management.

The report highlighted that the academy’s “expectations for pupils’ academic achievement continue to rise” and that “pupils develop very positive attitudes to learning”. Pupils and staff at White House Academy, which is part of the successful STEP Academy Trust, have been celebrating this excellent report, which emphasises the positive learning environment they have created together.

White House Academy

Other highlights from the excellent report include:

“Pupils are excellent ambassadors for White House Academy”.

“The school ensures that all pupils study a broad and ambitious curriculum.”

“The school is passionate about empowering pupils to express their views and opinions.”

“Staff recognise that supporting pupils to learn to read confidently is central to their wider academic success.”

“[T]he school has worked to deepen teachers’ knowledge and understanding of how to adapt the curriculum to meet the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). This is helping more pupils with SEND successfully access the curriculum and achieve well.”

“The school ensures that all staff are expert in how to teach pupils to read.”

“The school has developed a clear approach to teaching writing, underpinned by high quality texts.”

“The school has robust systems for achieving high attendance.”

“Pupils’ personal development is a key priority. Pupils develop a deep understanding of why it is important to treat everyone with respect. Classrooms are calm, settled and focused because pupils know they need to help contribute to a positive learning environment that is good for everybody. Pupils have high levels of trust in school staff and know that they will help and support them with any worries.”

“The school has a carefully planned programme of trips and visitors that bring the curriculum to life.”

“Leaders at all levels share a strong moral commitment to the school, its pupils and the wider community. Staff feel extremely well supported in their roles.”

Chloe Parks, Acting Head Teacher, said: “I am delighted with this report, which is a real testament to our entire school community at White House Academy. I was particularly pleased that Ofsted recognises we have high expectations for our pupils and that they are happy and confident here.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all our staff who go above and beyond for our pupils daily and have ensured we continue to maintain the high standards that deliver an education that improves the life chances of every child.”

Pupils at White House Academy

Alun Evans, Executive Head Teacher, said: “This report reflects the excellent leadership of both Chloe Parks and Grace Marshall, who I want to thank for their dedication to creating a warm, inclusive learning environment for every pupil to thrive in at White House Academy. I also want to thank STEP Academy Trust for their continued support to deliver an exceptional education.”