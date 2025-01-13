Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An school in Hailsham where pupils ‘thrive’ has been rated ‘good’ following visits by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawkes Farm Academy in Hawks Road was rated ‘good’ overall in a published report from Ofsted on January 13, following visits from Ofsted on November 19 and 20, 2024.

Inspectors found the academy as ‘good’ in all categories which include the ‘quality of education’, ‘behaviour and attitudes’, ‘personal development’, ‘leadership and management’ and ‘early years provision’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report stated: “This is a happy and nurturing school where pupils thrive. Relationships between adults and pupils are caring, and pupils feel safe.

Hawkes Farm Academy in Hailsham, an academy where pupils ‘thrive’, has been rated ‘good’ following recent visits by Ofsted. Picture: Google Maps

"The school’s core values are ‘passion, urgency, positivity, aspiration and commitment’. These values foster a sense of pride in pupils and help to ensure that all feel part of a community.”

The school’s curriculum was also praised by the inspectors.

The report added: “The school’s curriculum is ambitious and well structured. It sets out the important knowledge that pupils will learn and when they should learn it.

"This builds on what pupils have learned before and allows them to apply their learning to more difficult ideas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report did however, go on to state that planned activities for the early years students ‘lack clarity about the language that children should be learning’.

The inspector’s report added: “In the early years, planned activities lack clarity about the language and vocabulary that children should be learning.

"This means that children do not develop these essential skills as well as they could. The school needs to ensure that planned opportunities for children to develop their communication skills are clear and concise.”

‘